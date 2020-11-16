-
Officials have six months to create a process to give neighborhoods a voice on how to spend $300 million to help prevent people from being displaced by any new development.
Two programs seek to reduce barriers for low-income riders to take advantage of the Cap Metro app and pass discounts.
Before any shiny new train and bus lines hit the streets of Austin, the less glamorous work of planning and administration must begin.The Austin City…
Austin voters are deciding whether to raise property taxes to help pay for new train and bus lines, and third-party groups have taken the charge of trying…
Trains rolled into Capital Metro’s new Downtown Station on Monday morning for the first time. The $37 million project beat its expected timeline by six…
The City of Austin and Capital Metro have partnered to revamp the Austin BCycle bike-share program. It’s now called MetroBike, a sign of integration into…
Austin voters will decide in November whether to raise property taxes to help pay for Project Connect, the transit expansion plan. Leaders promise the…
Lee esta historia en español. The Austin City Council voted Thursday to place two transportation-related ballot measures in front of voters during the…
The Austin City Council and Capital Metro Board voted Friday to form a new local government corporation to oversee the funding and implementation of…
The Austin City Council voted Monday afternoon to move forward with plans to seek a property tax increase to help fund Project Connect, a plan to build…