© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Central Texas Flooding 2025
Central Texas experienced torrential rain over the July Fourth holiday weekend, leading to major flooding. More than 100 people died in six counties, including several children at an all-girls Christian summer camp on the Guadalupe River. Many more were displaced from their homes.

Leander vigil honors flood victims as community grapples with grief

KUT 90.5 | By Nathan Bernier
Published July 13, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT
A group of four people stand together hugging and praying at a vigil in Leander for flood victims.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Rhonda, Kaylee, Khloe and Nathan Duff embrace one another at a vigil in Leander on Saturday. Both Kaylee and Khloe lost friends in the flood.

As the sun disappeared below the horizon Saturday evening, a warm glow was cast over the Austin Community College campus in Leander where a few hundred people gathered to honor the victims of recent flooding and show appreciation for those helping the survivors.

"There's a lot of hurt and a lot of pain," Leander resident Kate McDonald said before the vigil began. "I can't believe the ripple effect of the victims that have suffered from loss of their families, their children."

At least 17 people from the Austin-area were killed by flooding over the Fourth of July weekend. They included 15-year-old Braxton Jarmon, a rising sophomore at Glenn High School in Leander.

Braxton Jarmon, 15, played saxophone in Glenn High School's marching band.
Glenn High School
Braxton Jarmon, 15, played saxophone in Glenn High School's marching band.

As people filed into the vigil, Texas and U.S. flags fluttered at half-staff. Volunteers in reflective vests handed out candles and tissues, guiding attendees to a lawn where a small stage and sound system had been set up.

Leander Mayor Christine DeLisle stepped up to the microphone and spoke, her voice occasionally breaking with emotion.

"There's no roadmap for how a community gets through something like this when loved ones are still missing and so many are living with unimaginable heartbreak," she said.

"Over the years, there will be days and events that bring the grief back as we feel the absences — empty seats at the dinner table, high school graduations and milestone birthdays," she said. "So how do we heal as a community? We continue to show up."

The gathering had a distinctly religious tone. Local Protestant churches played a central role. Pastors took turns reading passages from the Bible between Christian worship songs performed by an acoustic guitarist and a backing vocalist singing harmonies.

Toward the end of the vigil, a gentle breeze made it difficult to keep candles lit, so attendees raised their phone flashlights instead, creating points of soft light as they sang "Amazing Grace."

People hold up flashlights in place of lit candles at a vigil.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
People hold up flashlights in place of lit candles at a vigil held in remembrance of flood victims.

Many in the crowd hadn't lost loved ones directly, but said they came to support their neighbors and process the disturbing experience.

"It's just being with the community and showing that we care," said Lisa Houdek, who'd spent the day helping a friend of a friend in Sandy Creek, the worst affected part of Leander. "I was very happy that I was able to hug the owner of the house today three times. She needed that."

A woman in a blue shirt bows her head while the wind blows her blonde hair.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Lisa Houdek prays at the Leander vigil after spending the day helping with flood cleanup. She was planning to volunteer again the next day.
People bow their heads in prayer at a vigil held in remembrance of flood victims and others impacted.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
People bow their heads in prayer at a vigil held in remembrance of flood victims and others impacted.
Amanda Adams stands next to her husband, Brad, as he holds onto their daughter, Sarah, at a vigil held in remembrance of flood victims and in support of others impacted in Leander, TX on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Lorianne Willett/KUT News
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
Amanda Adams, left, along with her husband, Brad, and their daughter, Sarah, were among the people in attendance at a vigil in Leander for victims of recent flash flooding in the area.
People hold up flashlights in place of lit candles at a vigil held in remembrance of flood victims and in support of others impacted.
Lorianne Willett
/
KUT News
A woman holds up her phone at a candlelight vigil in Leander.

Tags
Texas KUTFloodingFloodsLeander
Nathan Bernier
Nathan Bernier is the transportation reporter at KUT. He covers the big projects that are reshaping how we get around Austin, like the I-35 overhaul, the airport's rapid growth and the multibillion-dollar transit expansion Project Connect. He also focuses on the daily changes that affect how we walk, bike and drive around the city. Got a tip? Email him at nbernier@kut.org. Follow him on X @KUTnathan.
See stories by Nathan Bernier
Related Content