Central Texas Flooding 2025

After the flood damaged homes and wiped out a bridge, many residents came to the church for food, supplies and community.
Social media users shared the news far and wide, highlighting the importance — and the difficulty — of separating fact from fiction during a disaster.
Local officials have not answered questions about when and how they utilized the CodeRED system, which has been in place since 2009.
Community members created a makeshift resource center at Round Mountain Baptist Church for anyone in need of food, water, clothes, medical help or financial assistance. So many volunteers showed up, they had to turn people away.
The head of the Austin Firefighters Association called for Joel Barker's resignation. Union members will vote this week on whether he should continue to lead the department in the largely symbolic vote.
At least 14 people in the Austin area were killed by floodwaters over the July Fourth weekend. Others from the area died in the flooding in Kerr County.
A GOP state lawmaker who represents Kerr County says he likely would vote differently now on House Bill 13, which would have established a grant program for counties to build new emergency communication infrastructure.
A preservation expert says many people would be surprised by how many paper goods can come back from water damage.
Also: San Antonio mourned the victims in a Travis Park vigil; UTSA said one of its teachers died in the Guadalupe River flood; Kerrville officials said a privately owned drone collided with a helicopter conducting search and rescue operations.
While the storms’ full environmental impacts may take weeks to assess, Austin-area officials warn they could be serious and will include a rise in the city's mosquito population.