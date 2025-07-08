© 2025 KUT Public Media

Central Texas Flooding 2025

Central Texas experienced torrential rain over the July Fourth holiday weekend, leading to major flooding. More than 100 people died in six counties, including several children at an all-girls Christian summer camp on the Guadalupe River. Many more were displaced from their homes.