Deadlines for flood assistance in Travis County are approaching. Here's what you need to know.

Deadlines for Travis County residents in need of assistance from the July 5 flooding are rapidly approaching. Here’s what you need to know if you were affected.

Debris and trash services

Travis County will end its curbside debris pickup service on Sunday. The county is asking everyone who lives on streets eligible for pickup to have their debris placed on their curbs, unbagged and sorted, by the end of the day Saturday. Debris must be sorted by appliances, construction and demolition materials, brush and vegetation, hazardous waste and electronics.

The county has been making rounds for flood-related debris pickup for over a month. So far, county officials say they’ve collected 110,000 washing machines' worth of waste.

Household trash is not part of the debris pickup service, but the county put out several large blue dumpsters around Sandy Creek for residents' trash. Garbage can also be dropped off at the 1431 Citizens Collection Center in Cedar Park until Sunday.

Travis County will still pick up debris on private properties after the deadline, but residents will need to sign a form granting the county permission to enter their homes. Folks can email TCflooddebris@traviscountytx.gov or call 737-263-8015 to sign the form.

Travis County will also be ending its laundry services at Round Mountain Baptist Church on Sunday.

Financial assistance

Residents affected by flooding have until Monday to apply for financial assistance through Travis County Cares. Click this link to see if you live in an area eligible for aid, and click this link to apply.

To apply, you must have a photo ID, proof of residence, a copy of your 2024 tax return and copies of any other government assistance you received related to the flood. The application also asks for homeowners or renters insurance papers, if you are insured.

The last day to apply for financial assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency is Sept. 4. Folks can apply in person by going to Round Mountain Baptist Church. Travis County staff are there Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. to help. You can also apply over the phone by calling 800-621-3362 or online here.

Rebuilding and flood insurance

Travis County is waiving permitting fees for residents going through the process of rebuilding their homes. Fill out and sign this form to get the fee waived. If you have any questions during the process, you can call Travis County’s permitting department at 512-854-4215, or email Travis_County.Permits@traviscountytx.gov.

If you want flood insurance for your new home, you can go to this website.

Many longer-term services, like mental health and emotional support, aren’t going away yet. On-site services are available at Round Mountain Baptist Church from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.