The life and legacy of historian and author Dr. John Hope Franklin

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Dr. John Hope Franklin, a native of Oklahoma and alumnus of Fisk University and Harvard, and the James B. Duke Professor Emeritus of History and Professor of Legal History at Duke University Law School.

Dr. Franklin is the author of From Slavery to Freedom, which was first published in 1947.

Franklin talks about growing up in Oklahoma, attending Fisk University, the importance of history, the civil rights movement, and his career. Franklin died on March 2, 2009. He was 94.

