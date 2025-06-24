© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

‘The Battle For The Black Mind’ with Dr. Karida L. Brown

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 24, 2025 at 10:25 PM CDT

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Karida L Brown, professor of Sociology at Emory University, Oral Historian and author of ‘The Battle for the Black Mind’.

Drawing on over a decade of archival research, personal reflection, and intense sociological insight, Brown traces a century of segregated schooling, examining how early efforts to control African American minds through education systems has laid the foundation for the systemic inequities we still live with today.
In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
