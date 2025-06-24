‘The Battle For The Black Mind’ with Dr. Karida L. Brown

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Karida L Brown, professor of Sociology at Emory University, Oral Historian and author of ‘The Battle for the Black Mind’.

Drawing on over a decade of archival research, personal reflection, and intense sociological insight, Brown traces a century of segregated schooling, examining how early efforts to control African American minds through education systems has laid the foundation for the systemic inequities we still live with today.