In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.
‘The Battle For The Black Mind’ with Dr. Karida L. Brown
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Karida L Brown, professor of Sociology at Emory University, Oral Historian and author of ‘The Battle for the Black Mind’.
Drawing on over a decade of archival research, personal reflection, and intense sociological insight, Brown traces a century of segregated schooling, examining how early efforts to control African American minds through education systems has laid the foundation for the systemic inequities we still live with today.