Elizabeth McQueen is an audio producer and podcast host at KUTX 98.9, Austin’s NPR music station. McQueen is also the host of the podcast This Song, as well as the producer for The Breaks, a hip-hop podcast. Before moving to public radio and podcasting, McQueen was a professional musician who started and played for the band Elizabeth McQueen and the Firebrands and a member of the legendary Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel.