Join KUT & KUTX Studios for a free podcast summit to network and learn June 16-18 in Austin

Published May 23, 2025 at 9:54 AM CDT
The PRX Podcast Creator Summit is a free three-day event featuring lectures, panels, hands-on training, networking opportunities and 1-on-1 mentoring June 16-18 on the Apple campus in Austin.

New podcasters looking for collaboration and community can work with professionals from KUT & KUTX Studios, The Drag Audio, Texas Monthly, The Texas Tribune, Exactly Right Media, The Roost and more.

This summit is presented by PRX in partnership with Apple, KUT & KUTX Studios and The Drag Audio.

RSVP here for the free in-person summit and to receive more information.

Speakers and session leaders include:

  • A.J. Feliciano, general manager of The Roost podcast network
  • Elizabeth McQueen, manager of podcasts at KUT & KUTX Studios
  • Katey Psencik, managing director of The Drag Audio Production House
  • Nikki DaVaughn, host of City Cast Austin
  • Eleanor Klibanoff, host of The Texas Tribune’s TribCast
  • Brian Standefer, director of audio at Texas Monthly
  • John Spong, host of Texas Monthly and PRX’s One by Willie 
  • Kate Winkler Dawson of Exactly Right Media’s Tenfold More Wicked 
  • Landon Cotham of Moontower Soccer: An Austin FC Podcast
  • Amira Rose Davis, co-host of Burn It All Down
  • Ivy Le, host of FOGO: Fear of Going Outside

As part of the programming, PRX is also hosting a free in-person workshop for a group of Austinites who are pursuing podcasting as a career. If that sounds like you, apply here. This workshop will be modeled after PRX's transformational design sprints for audio, helping participants approach podcast development more creatively and strategically.
