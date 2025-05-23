Join KUT & KUTX Studios for a free podcast summit to network and learn June 16-18 in Austin

The PRX Podcast Creator Summit is a free three-day event featuring lectures, panels, hands-on training, networking opportunities and 1-on-1 mentoring June 16-18 on the Apple campus in Austin.

New podcasters looking for collaboration and community can work with professionals from KUT & KUTX Studios, The Drag Audio, Texas Monthly, The Texas Tribune, Exactly Right Media, The Roost and more.

This summit is presented by PRX in partnership with Apple, KUT & KUTX Studios and The Drag Audio.

RSVP here for the free in-person summit and to receive more information.

Speakers and session leaders include:



A.J. Feliciano , general manager of The Roost podcast network

, co-host of Ivy Le, host of FOGO: Fear of Going Outside