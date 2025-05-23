Join KUT & KUTX Studios for a free podcast summit to network and learn June 16-18 in Austin
The PRX Podcast Creator Summit is a free three-day event featuring lectures, panels, hands-on training, networking opportunities and 1-on-1 mentoring June 16-18 on the Apple campus in Austin.
New podcasters looking for collaboration and community can work with professionals from KUT & KUTX Studios, The Drag Audio, Texas Monthly, The Texas Tribune, Exactly Right Media, The Roost and more.
This summit is presented by PRX in partnership with Apple, KUT & KUTX Studios and The Drag Audio.
RSVP here for the free in-person summit and to receive more information.
Speakers and session leaders include:
- A.J. Feliciano, general manager of The Roost podcast network
- Elizabeth McQueen, manager of podcasts at KUT & KUTX Studios
- Katey Psencik, managing director of The Drag Audio Production House
- Nikki DaVaughn, host of City Cast Austin
- Eleanor Klibanoff, host of The Texas Tribune’s TribCast
- Brian Standefer, director of audio at Texas Monthly
- John Spong, host of Texas Monthly and PRX’s One by Willie
- Kate Winkler Dawson of Exactly Right Media’s Tenfold More Wicked
- Landon Cotham of Moontower Soccer: An Austin FC Podcast
- Amira Rose Davis, co-host of Burn It All Down
- Ivy Le, host of FOGO: Fear of Going Outside
As part of the programming, PRX is also hosting a free in-person workshop for a group of Austinites who are pursuing podcasting as a career. If that sounds like you, apply here. This workshop will be modeled after PRX's transformational design sprints for audio, helping participants approach podcast development more creatively and strategically.