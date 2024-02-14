¡Vamos Verde! podcast celebrates intersection of soccer and culture in Austin

Austin FC and KUT & KUTX Studios collaborating on podcast launching Feb. 29

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb 14, 2024 – Austin FC and Austin-based KUT and KUTX Studios are collaborating on “¡Vamos Verde!” the new biweekly podcast celebrating the intersection of soccer and culture in Austin. Listen to the trailer and subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.

“We’re excited to launch this collaboration with KUT and KUTX,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “This new podcast will give listeners an opportunity to get to know our players, coaches and leaders away from the soccer field.”

Hosted by KUT 90.5’s Jimmy Maas and Juan Garcia, guests will include Austin FC players, staff and leadership, as well as musicians, artists fans and more. The first episode drops on all streaming platforms on Feb. 29, with new episodes dropping every other Thursday through the end of the season, Oct. 24.

In addition to the podcast, Austin FC players will take part in My KUTX guest DJ sets on KUTX 98.9 and excerpts from the season will run on KUT 90.5 throughout the year.

“We’re excited to be launching '¡Vamos Verde!' because it will touch on so many of the things that make Austin special - the music, the energy, and the characters, this time focused around Austin FC,” said Debbie Hiott, General Manager of KUT & KUTX. “So even as our newsroom continues to provide strong news coverage of the Club, the podcast will let us explore the rich culture around soccer in our community.”

###

About Austin FC

Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the League’s 27th club in January 2019. Austin FC officially began competing in MLS in April 2021 and played its first match at home on June 19, 2021, in the new, 100% privately financed, state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium in Austin. In its second year, Austin FC finished the regular season 2nd in the Western Conference, while also making a run to the Western Conference Finals during the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Austin FC also operates Austin FC II, a professional-level development team which competes in MLS NEXT Pro and which won the league title during its inaugural season in 2023. In addition, Austin FC operates Austin FC Academy which is the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region’s most talented young players. Combined, Austin FC II and Austin FC Academy teams complete the pro player pathway between elite youth soccer (MLS NEXT) all the way to MLS, and allow for players to develop, improve, and move up to Austin FC or Austin FC II.

About KUT and KUTX Studios

KUT and KUTX Studios, the podcast arm of Austin’s KUT and KUTX Public Media, creates distinct listening experiences for people who care about Austin’s people, places, culture and history. From award-winning reporting on the vulnerability of Texas’s electric grid, to shining a light on Austin’s Black and Latinx communities, to celebrate the soundtrack of Austin. KUT and KUTX Studios tells the stories that give Austin a strong sense of self. Information at https://kutkutx.studio.



Media Contacts:

Erin Geisler for KUT & KUTX Studios (512) 475-8071

Cameron Koubek for Austin FC (301) 526-1542