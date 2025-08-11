This Austinite wanted to see more dancers who looked like her, so she started her own company

When China Smith was 9 years old, her elementary school music teacher chose her to be in a production of Porgy and Bess at Bass Concert Hall.

“The director let me sit on the side of the stage and watch some of the show,” Smith said. “I fell in love with the arts right then and there.”

At the time, she never imagined she would be back on that stage. But last December, she returned with her dance academy in tow and brought Ballet Afrique’s Nutcracker to Bass.

“I just wanted so badly to get those kids on the stage,” Smith said.

Ballet Afrique’s beginnings

Smith didn't set out to start a dance school.

“My intention was to do performances every now and then," she said, "so that [Black] Austin, especially children, could see a reflection of themselves.”

But when she held auditions for her new dance company, no Black dancers showed up. So she pivoted to education and in 2008 the Ballet Afrique Academy was born.

Today, the organization includes a dance school, a professional dance company, a youth dance ensemble and community dance classes.

Smith said teaching young children and watching them perform is one of the most rewarding parts of what she does.

“To stand on a stage and to be present in front of thousands of people. I love that for them,” she said. “I love when they run off the stage yelling, ‘We did it, Miss China!’ … just to see for that little moment that we, too, get to be in great spaces. Our children get to feel entitled. They get to feel like they deserve the best and that they deserve applause for working hard.”

Some of her students have gone on to dance programs at UT, Howard University and Texas Christian University.

Ballet Afrique’s legacy

Smith said the style of dance Ballet Afrique teaches and performs is lasting and expansive.

“We are looking at the African diaspora through movement and storytelling, and there are so many places to explore," she said. "The Harlem Renaissance, Afro-Latin American movement, improvisation in jazz — I mean, it's limitless.”

Smith is also focused on sharing what she calls the five healing movements for people of color: reaching, contract, touch, throw and sway. She said she sees this series of movements as therapeutic for dancers and non-dancers alike.

“What I'm focused on right now is building a legacy and sharing these movements because I have a feeling we're gonna be putting back on our seat belts and getting ready for another rollercoaster ride,” she said.