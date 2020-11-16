-
Monica Caivano came to Austin from Argentina in 1994. She co-founded Esquina Tango, a "mini cultural center" that teaches language and dance in East…
-
Eli Hernandez started dancing when he was 5 years old. "I just like everything about dancing," he said last week at his dance team rehearsal. "There's…
-
Adrian Ortega stood back from the pool at the Austin Motel on South Congress Avenue looking uncertain.“I have done nothing like this before,” said Ortega,…
-
From Texas Standard:Few parents put pen to paper to figure out how much they'll spend if their kids end up loving the activity they started at age three.…