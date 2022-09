Gabby Rodriguez is the former digital media creator for the Dana Cortez Show, the first Latina led and one of the top syndicated morning drive radio shows. She previously interned on the news desk at Univision and graduated from Texas A&M - San Antonio with a BA in communications and a minor in business. She was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and is a Texan at heart, having previously lived in San Antonio for over 10 years before calling Austin home.