Send us your best — or your worst — Valentine's Day story

KUT 90.5 | By Gabby Rodriguez
Published January 19, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST
A graphic that says " submit your best or worst valentine's day story"
Gabby Rodriguez
/
KUT

As grocery stores line their aisles with heart-shaped candy, everyone is well aware Valentine's Day is on its way. But the reminder of that celebration of love doesn’t always bring good memories.

Whether you had a meet cute around Austin, a love story for the books or a date gone wrong, we want to hear about it. Tell us your best or worst Valentine’s Day story below in written or audio form. And if you want, include your favorite original photo that encapsulates that moment, person or place.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 10 at 12 p.m.

Gabby Rodriguez
Gabby Rodriguez is a digital producer for KUT. Got a tip? Email her at grodriguez@kut.org.
