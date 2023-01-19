Send us your best — or your worst — Valentine's Day story

As grocery stores line their aisles with heart-shaped candy, everyone is well aware Valentine's Day is on its way. But the reminder of that celebration of love doesn’t always bring good memories.

Whether you had a meet cute around Austin, a love story for the books or a date gone wrong, we want to hear about it. Tell us your best or worst Valentine’s Day story below in written or audio form. And if you want, include your favorite original photo that encapsulates that moment, person or place.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 10 at 12 p.m.