From H-E-B to Kerbey Lane, here are the Austin-area businesses donating to flood relief

As Central Texas continues to recover from the weekend's deadly floods, local businesses have banded together to raise money and distribute supplies to survivors and first responders.

Local institutions like Austin City Limits Festival and Austin FC have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars for disaster relief, and companies like Hopdoddy Burger Bar and Crux Climbing Center have organized fundraisers over the past several days.

If you’re still looking to support these fundraising efforts or share resources with people who need them, here’s a list of active opportunities, organized by events that come first.

Hill Country Hope

On Thursday at 6 p.m., Wine bar LoLo in East Austin will host a silent auction to raise money for the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. The event will serve food from Nixta Taqueria and Emma Diner, and feature DJs and items for auction from First Light Books, Franklin Barbecue, Este and more. LoLo pledges to match the money raised at the event up to $5,000 and donate a portion of bar sales.

Veracruz

On Thursday, Veracruz All Natural will donate all profits from all seven locations to support flood relief in Kerr County. The restaurant is working with the Hill Country chapter of the American Red Cross to give meals and shelter to residents.

On Saturday and Sunday, Veracruz Fonda & Bar in Mueller will also donate a portion of sales from select cocktails to Kerr County flood relief.

Kerbey Lane Cafe

On Thursday, the restaurant will donate all profits from all 10 locations to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

P. Terry’s Burger Stand

On Thursday, the fast food chain will donate all profits from all 36 locations to the Austin Disaster Relief Network.

Moonshine and Kinfolk

On Thursday, the Southern restaurant Moonshine and cocktail lounge Kinfolk, located inside Moonshine’s downtown location, will donate all profits to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Tumble 22

On Friday, the chicken chain will donate all profits from all eight locations to various organizations providing flood relief.

JuiceLand

On Saturday, JuiceLand will donate net proceeds from all locations to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Schlotzsky's

On Saturday, the sandwich chain will donate 10% of sales at Austin and San Antonio-area locations to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and American Red Cross.

Merit Coffee Co.

On Saturday, the coffee chain will donate all proceeds from coffee drink purchases at all 13 locations to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Good Vibrations Pizza Company

The South Austin food truck is donating all profits to flood relief through Sunday.

Guy + Larry Restaurants

On Sunday, the restaurant group — which includes Bulevar Mexican Kitchen, Red Ash Italia, ATX Cocina, J. Carver’s, The Kimberly, Roaring Fork, Salty Sow and Waylon J’s barbeque — will donate all sales from all locations to flood relief in the Hill Country.

Hai Hospitality

The Austin-based restaurant group — which includes the Loro and Uchi restaurants — is working with the nonprofit Mercy Chefs to provide meals to flood survivors and first responders.

This week, a portion of sales from all Uchi, Uchiko and Uchibā locations in Texas will go to the nonprofit. Customers at all Loro locations can also round up their checks to support this effort.

Feral Pizza

The Central Austin food truck will donate 10% of sales this week to Austin Mutual Aid. It’s also offering to provide pizzas directly to those who have been displaced.

Sour Duck Market

This week, the East Austin restaurant will donate a portion of sales of its chicken sandwiches, fried chicken hash, chocolate chip cookies and frozen watermelon mezcal margaritas.

Treaty Oak Distilling

The Dripping Springs distillery is accepting supplies to help with flood recovery through Sunday. Its list of urgent supply needs include crowbars, wheelbarrows, N95 masks, bug spray, first-aid kits, batteries and flashlights.

Atown

The gift shop is donating half of all proceeds from online purchases to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund through Monday.

Pluckers Wing Bar

On Monday, the chain will donate 20% of sales to Texas Search and Rescue, a group of first responders looking for the missing in Central Texas.

Lucky Robot

On Tuesday, the sushi spot on South Congress Avenue will donate 20% of sales to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Radio Coffee & Beer

As of Monday, customers who make an in-store donation to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund at any location will have their donations matched up to $10,000.

H-E-B

In addition to donating $5 million to nonprofits helping flood survivors across Central Texas, the grocery store company has organized resource pop-ups. Workers and volunteers have water, snacks, first-aid kits, cleaning supplies and gift cards available for affected residents, as well as meals for first responders.

Here are the three pop-ups in the Austin area, which are operating until further notice:



Burnet Train Depot Parking Lot

401 E. Jackson St. in Burnet

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

401 E. Jackson St. in Burnet 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Liberty Hill Middle School

13125 TX-29 in Liberty Hill

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

13125 TX-29 in Liberty Hill 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Round Mountain Baptist Church

14500 Round Mountain Road in Leander

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Torchy's Tacos

The restaurant will donate a dollar for every purchase of "The American" taco to flood recovery, up to $100,000. The fundraiser supporting local charities runs through July.

Birds Barbershop

The business is offering free haircuts for first responders at all locations through the end of July. This includes animal rescue employees, drivers delivering supplies and “anyone else providing direct support," the barbershop said on social media.

Therapy Austin

The practice is offering free therapy sessions for people impacted by flooding. Clinicians are available throughout the summer, the organization said in an email, and individuals can call 512-201-4501 to schedule a session.

Waterloo Records

The longtime Austin record store is accepting bottled water, snacks, and first-aid and hygiene supplies at both of its locations to assist Travis County officials with flood relief.

Lucky Lab Coffee Co.

The coffee shop is collecting food and supplies for pets displaced by the floods. People can drop off donations — including pet food, leashes, blankets and gift cards — at both the San Antonio Street location at UT Austin and the store in Dripping Springs. Customers who donate can get a coupon at either place.