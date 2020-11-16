-
Lee esta hisoria en español. Leander ISD officials publicly denounced the actions of students caught on video over the summer removing Black Lives Matter…
-
Lee esta historia en español. The first day of classes for Central Texas school districts is about a month away, but many parents and teachers still don’t…
-
Twenty-five fifth-graders from Camacho Elementary School in Leander went to an indoor skydiving facility Wednesday to get a lesson in flying. Before…
-
The Austin Independent School District is projected to lose more than 4,000 students over the next 10 years. That's mostly because of lower birth rates,…
-
Cynde Kaply sits in front of her open laptop, looking at the teacher website for her daughter’s social studies class. Her daughter is in middle school in…
-
Some elementary schools in the Leander School District are using gardens to teach life skills to students with disabilities by using their five senses.For…
-
Leander ISD is on track to open its newest high school in 2016. Designed with flexibility in mind, the school will be ready to incorporate the high school…
-
Running Brushy Middle School in the Leander school district was evacuated this afternoon because of a bomb threat phoned into the campus. The call came in…
-
Students at Leander High School got out a little early today.According to the Leander ISD website, Leander High School evacuated its students at about…
-
After announcing yesterday that the Leander Independent School District should consider eliminating 250 positions to close a projected $29 million…