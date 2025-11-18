Paxton sues Leander and Round Rock school districts for not displaying Ten Commandments

Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the Leander and Round Rock Independent School Districts and their respective board of trustee members for not displaying donated copies of the Ten Commandments in all classrooms.

Senate Bill 10, the law requiring Texas public schools to display the Ten Commandments went into effect Sept 1.

However, a federal judge blocked 11 school districts in Texas’ largest metropolitan areas, including Austin, Dripping Springs and Lake Travis ISDs, from displaying the Ten Commandments in August after 16 families filed a lawsuit against those districts.

In his ruling, U.S. Judge Fred Biery said SB 10 "likely violates both the Establishment and Free Exercise Clauses of the First Amendment."

Leander and Round Rock ISDs were not included in that ruling.

The lawsuit from Paxton's office said Round Rock ISD chose to “openly defy” state law after indicating it would not comply with SB 10 in a Sept. 15 email.

In a statement, Paxton said Leander and Round Rock ISD officials and board members "blatantly disregarded the will of Texas voters who expect the legal and moral heritage of our state to be displayed in accordance with the law."

“Round Rock ISD and Leander ISD chose to defy a clear statutory mandate, and this lawsuit makes clear that no district may ignore Texas law without consequence," he said.

This is a developing story.