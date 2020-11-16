-
Lee esta historia en español. The first day of classes for Central Texas school districts is about a month away, but many parents and teachers still don’t…
The Round Rock Independent School District's Board of Trustees approved boundary changes Thursday for six schools. The changes will affect students at…
Round Rock Independent School District parents are questioning the timeline of the district's efforts to bring a police force to schools as they move…
The Round Rock Independent School District is providing families free, full-day prekindergarten for the first time this school year.The district…
Public school districts in Texas are required to follow a lot of state rules, but a new state law allows those districts to receive exemptions from…
What should you know about Central Texas schools this election season? In a word: Bonds.Bond packages can be convoluted, making them easily misunderstood…
The Round Rock Independent School District is backing away from an agreement with cell phone provider AT&T after parents and community members raised…
Most computer users are familiar with sleep mode. But the Round Rock Independent School District has found the value in shutting their computers down…
Update: Classes resume today at McNeil High School in the Round Rock Independent School District. But students and staff won’t be able to use drinking…
Round Rock ISD superintendent Jesus Chavez says he will retire in December. Chavez has been superintendent of the Round Rock school district since…