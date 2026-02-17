Remembering Earl G. Graves, Sr., founder of Black Enterprise Magazine

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late Earl G. Graves, Sr., founder of Black Enterprise magazine. Graves died on April 6, 2020. He was 85.

Founded in 1970, Black Enterprise covered African American entrepreneurship and provided its readers with financial literacy, and career development.

In our November 2001 interview, Graves talked about working for the late Robert Kennedy, why he started Black Enterprise magazine, being an author, small businesses in America, and being chairman and CEO of Pepsi-Cola of Washington, D.C.

