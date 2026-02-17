Dorio, francene rouelle and The Animeros headline KUTX 98.9’s Rock the Park, season 16

AUSTIN, Texas — Feb. 17, 2026 — KUTX 98.9’s Rock the Park, the free-family friendly music series, returns this spring for its 16th season at Mueller Lake Park Amphitheater.

Presented by Dell Children’s Medical Center, part of Ascension Seton, KUTX’s Rock the Park is Austin’s beloved outdoor concert series featuring high-energy performances, sing-alongs and dance-worthy grooves from some of Austin’s brightest local artists – all in a welcoming, all-ages setting one Friday night each month in the spring.

An Austin tradition, this season’s lineup includes Dorio, francene rouelle, The Animeros, SaulPaul and more.

2026 Rock the Park Schedule

March 27

6:45 p.m.: Bananner Man

7:30 p.m.: Dorio, the indie pop duo crafting dreamy, retro-tinged electronic pop with playful, eclectic flair.

April 10

6:45 p.m.: SaulPaul who produces catchy, layered beats on the fly while freestyling about everything from self-respect to the importance of family and friends.

7:30 p.m.: francene rouelle, signed to Austin’s Asian-American label mhart, francene rouelle crafts heartfelt, dance pop and dynamic visuals.

May 15

6:45 p.m.: Texas-based turntablist DJ Jester the Filipino Fist is known for his high-energy, genre-bending vinyl sets that blend hip-hop, funk, pop, and country.

7:30 p.m.: The Animeros who blend cumbia-tinged, psychedelic rock with driving rhythms and dance-ready songs with new music out via Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or stadium cushions. Well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome. Please note: chairs, glass containers and alcohol are not permitted.

Hourly parking is available at the McBee Garage across from Thinkery, with additional metered street parking around the park. More transportation details are available at kutx.org.

Rock the Park offers reserved seating for guests with limited mobility, including pregnancy and ASL interpretation. Additional accommodation requests may be sent to info@kutx.org in advance.

Rock the Park is curated by KUTX 98.9 Live Music Booker Deidre Gott and Bill Childs, host of KUTX’s Sunday-evening kids’ show, Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child.

###

Media contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071