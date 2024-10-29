In Black America with former Secret Service Agent Cheryl Tyler

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Cheryl Tyler, former Secret Service special agent, founder and owner of CLT3 Security Logistics, and author of ‘Trailblazer: The Story of the First Black Female Secret Service Agent to Protect the President and Her Fight for Justice’

Tyler was the first African American female agent to get a presidential detail; she was so good at guarding former President George H.W. Bush that she went on to become a trainer for other agents during her 15 years with the Secret Service.

