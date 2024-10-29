In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.
In Black America with former Secret Service Agent Cheryl Tyler
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Cheryl Tyler, former Secret Service special agent, founder and owner of CLT3 Security Logistics, and author of ‘Trailblazer: The Story of the First Black Female Secret Service Agent to Protect the President and Her Fight for Justice’
Tyler was the first African American female agent to get a presidential detail; she was so good at guarding former President George H.W. Bush that she went on to become a trainer for other agents during her 15 years with the Secret Service.