© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

In Black America with former Secret Service Agent Cheryl Tyler

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 29, 2024 at 8:44 PM CDT
Trailblazer: The Story of the First Black Female Secret Service Agent to Protect the President and Her Fight for Justice

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Cheryl Tyler, former Secret Service special agent, founder and owner of CLT3 Security Logistics, and author of ‘Trailblazer: The Story of the First Black Female Secret Service Agent to Protect the President and Her Fight for Justice’

Tyler was the first African American female agent to get a presidential detail; she was so good at guarding former President George H.W. Bush that she went on to become a trainer for other agents during her 15 years with the Secret Service.
Tags
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content