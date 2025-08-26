With reservoirs replenished, Austin will loosen some water use restrictions

The dramatic rise in water levels in the reservoirs that supply Austin are allowing the city to loosen drought-related watering restrictions that have been in effect for about two years.

Despite the change, which kicks in Tuesday, limits will remain on when and for how long people are allowed to water their lawns.

Under the new system, Austin will go from Stage 2 drought restrictions to the baseline rules the city calls “conservation stage.”

Those rules still restrict lawn watering with an automatic irrigation system to once a week on designated days between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. The length of time watering is allowed is extended from 10 to 15 hours.

Hose-end sprinklers, which were allowed only once a week under Stage 2 restrictions, can now be used twice a week during designated days and times.

Drip irrigation is still allowed twice a week on assigned days, but will be allowed for up to 30 hours under the “conservation stage” rules.

Find out what the designated watering days are for local homes and businesses here.

To learn more about how the change of rules could impact other things from charity car washes to decorative fountains and water features, check out the city’s drought contingency plan.

Austin Water said restrictions on some water use continue because conservation remains a priority.

“Austin's water supply is a shared resource, and the responsibility to preserve it extends to every member of our community," Austin Water’s director, Shay Ralls Roalson, said in an email announcing the change. “The community’s efforts to conserve water are key to maintaining the health of our water supply and meeting the needs of our growing city.”

The shift from drought restrictions to conservation stage came after the Lower Colorado River Authority released a forecast showing healthy lake levels through the end of the year.

Tougher drought restrictions are triggered when reservoir storage drops below 1.1 million acre feet.