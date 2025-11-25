© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

‘Finding Home: A Memoir’ with Denise Nicholas- Part II

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 25, 2025 at 9:59 AM CST
Denise Nicholas is an actress, activist, writer, and the author of ‘Finding Home: A Memoir.’
Denise Nicholas is an actress, activist, writer, and the author of ‘Finding Home: A Memoir.’

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Denise Nicholas, actress, activist, writer, and author of ‘Finding Home: A Memoir’.

As an actress and writer, Nicholas has starred in numerous films and TV shows over the past six decades, including being one of the first person of color to lead on network TV. In 1964, she began her career as a founding member of the Free Southern Theater, touring Mississippi and Louisiana during the most violent days of the civil rights movement.

Visit supportthispodcast.org to make a donation that helps sustain and support the creation of podcasts like this one from KUT & KUTX Studios.
Art Beat
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content