‘Finding Home: A Memoir’ with Denise Nicholas- Part II

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Denise Nicholas, actress, activist, writer, and author of ‘Finding Home: A Memoir’.

As an actress and writer, Nicholas has starred in numerous films and TV shows over the past six decades, including being one of the first person of color to lead on network TV. In 1964, she began her career as a founding member of the Free Southern Theater, touring Mississippi and Louisiana during the most violent days of the civil rights movement.

Visit supportthispodcast.org to make a donation that helps sustain and support the creation of podcasts like this one from KUT & KUTX Studios.

