© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

‘Finding Home: A Memoir’ with Denise Nicholas

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 18, 2025 at 1:54 PM CST
Denise Nicholas is an actress, activist, writer, and the author of ‘Finding Home: A Memoir.’
Denise Nicholas is an actress, activist, writer, and the author of ‘Finding Home: A Memoir.’

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Denise Nicholas, actress, activist, writer, and author of ‘Finding Home: A Memoir.’

Nicholas is perhaps best known for her portrayals of high school guidance counselor Liz McIntyre on "Room 222" on ABC, from 1969 to 1974 and Harriet DeLong, on the TV version of "In the Heat of the Night" on NBC and CBS.

In her memoir ‘Finding Home’ she explores her six-decade journey through TV and film stardom, how her experiences in Hollywood have shaped her, the real stories behind her marriage to Bill Withers, her other two marriages and subsequent romantic life, and how she reinvented her creative life to become a celebrated novelist.

Visit supportthispodcast.org to make a donation that helps sustain and support the creation of podcasts like this one from KUT & KUTX Studios.
Tags
Art Beat Black HistoryWomenTelevision
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content