‘Finding Home: A Memoir’ with Denise Nicholas

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Denise Nicholas, actress, activist, writer, and author of ‘Finding Home: A Memoir.’

Nicholas is perhaps best known for her portrayals of high school guidance counselor Liz McIntyre on "Room 222" on ABC, from 1969 to 1974 and Harriet DeLong, on the TV version of "In the Heat of the Night" on NBC and CBS.

In her memoir ‘Finding Home’ she explores her six-decade journey through TV and film stardom, how her experiences in Hollywood have shaped her, the real stories behind her marriage to Bill Withers, her other two marriages and subsequent romantic life, and how she reinvented her creative life to become a celebrated novelist.

