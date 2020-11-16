-
From Texas Standard:DJ Pierce, also known as drag superstar Shangela, was nominated for an Emmy this year for the reality TV series "We're Here," which…
-
From Texas Standard:The Emmys are the start of Hollywood's long awards season. They honor the best performances and shows on television. There's more…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Kelly Jenrette and Melvin Jackson Jr. They are the first…
-
From Texas Standard.In 1978, the CBS TV network took a chance on broadcasting a five-episode miniseries about the schemes and struggles of a Texas family.…
-
The recent remake of the groundbreaking 1977 mini-series “Roots” has been nominated for seven Emmys this year. To ensure accuracy in depicting the lives…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Thomas Carter, actor, film and television director.Carter still recalls…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Gayle Wald, Professor of English and American Studies at George…
-
From Texas Standard:There are at least three things every Texan knows about Austin. 1) It's the state capitol. 2) It calls itself the live music capitol…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Nelson George, acclaimed filmmaker, TV producer, journalist, and author…
-
Henry Winkler – better known as Arthur Fonzarelli in iconic 1970s sitcom “Happy Days,” and Barry Zukerkorn in cult favorite "Arrested Development" – was…