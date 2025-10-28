© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Tony-nominated playwright Jordan E. Cooper

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 28, 2025 at 1:05 PM CDT
In 2021, at 24-years-old, Jordan Cooper became the youngest show-runner in the history of television with the groundbreaking critically acclaimed multi-cam BET+ comedy The Ms. Pat Show.
Rashida Zagon
In 2021 Jordan Cooper became the youngest show-runner in the history of television with the critically acclaimedThe Ms. Pat Show.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jordan E. Cooper, Tony Award-nominated Actor, Playwright, Producer, and Director, and founder of Cookout Entertainment.

Cooper has accomplished what typically takes decades to achieve. At 24 he opened his first off-Broadway play at NYC’s Public Theatre earning him an Obie Award win and a Drama League Award nomination. Also at 24, he became the youngest showrunner in television history as well as the Co-Creator and Executive Producer of the groundbreaking sitcom The Ms. Pat Show which has gone on to receive multiple Emmy nominations.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
