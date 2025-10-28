Tony-nominated playwright Jordan E. Cooper

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jordan E. Cooper, Tony Award-nominated Actor, Playwright, Producer, and Director, and founder of Cookout Entertainment.

Cooper has accomplished what typically takes decades to achieve. At 24 he opened his first off-Broadway play at NYC’s Public Theatre earning him an Obie Award win and a Drama League Award nomination. Also at 24, he became the youngest showrunner in television history as well as the Co-Creator and Executive Producer of the groundbreaking sitcom The Ms. Pat Show which has gone on to receive multiple Emmy nominations.

