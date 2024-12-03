Remembering Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee

© 2024 KUT Public Media

In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Published December 3, 2024 at 3:33 PM CST
Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee were one of the most revered couples of the American stage as well as notable figures in the fight for African American civil rights.
Ossie Davis and Rudy Dee were one of the most revered couples of the American stage as well as important figures in the civil rights movement.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee.

For seven decades, Ossie Davis led a distinguished career as an actor, writer, director and producer. Along with his beloved wife, Ruby Dee, he was a renowned civil rights activist and an unforgettable figure in the African American struggle for equality.

Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee were one of the most revered couples of the American stage, two of the most prolific and fearless artists in American culture. As individuals and as a team they created profound and lasting work that has touched all of us.

Ossie Davis died on February 4, 2005. He was 87. Ruby Dee died on June 11, 2014. She was 91.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
