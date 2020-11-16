-
Lee esta historia en español. Austin gets all of its water from the Highland Lakes, but that might not always be the case. The city recently took a first…
-
Cities across the country are expecting a surge in plumbing problems related to the use of disinfecting wipes to combat COVID-19. In Austin, water utility…
-
Floodwaters shut down the Colorado River a year ago, bringing mud and silt to the treatment plants that supply Austin’s water. That aquatic sediment was…
-
Austin's water utility says it's continuing to flush out water lines tainted with foul-smelling water that has plagued residents since last Thursday. In a…
-
The zebra mussel stench plaguing residents' faucets should be gone in the next couple of days, the Austin Water Department said Monday.The Ullrich Water…
-
It's now been three days of smelly tap water for large parts of Austin, likely caused by the presence of zebra mussels in a water line. The city's water…
-
Twenty-four hours later, Austin Water says it's still unsure when the odd smell coming from tap water in certain parts of the city will dissipate. The…
-
If you think your tap water smells strange today, you're not alone. South and Central Austin residents began noticing the unusual smell Thursday morning.…
-
Austin Water delivered an “after action” report to City Council today on the weeklong boil-water order enacted during severe flooding in October. During…
-
Austinites may soon be getting more information on why they had to boil their tap water last month.The Austin City Council on Thursday ordered the City…