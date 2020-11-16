-
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in parts of Williamson County and Northeast Travis County until 4:15 p.m. The…
-
Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes could hit the Austin area overnight into early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.A tornado…
-
Many Central Texans woke up Thursday morning to a delightful sight: a light covering of snow on roofs and cars. But after it melted, what was left was…
-
Updated at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday.Snow flurries and sleet are possible Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said, but you shouldn't expect any…
-
Strong winds, severe thunderstorms, hail and a possible tornado could hit the Austin area this evening, according to the National Weather Service.…
-
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Travis County until 10:15 p.m., as a strong cold front begins to leave the area. High…
-
Much of Central Texas is under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m., including Travis, Hays, Caldwell, Blanco and Burnet counties. The National Weather…
-
Potentially severe storms are moving through Central Texas today.The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Bastrop…
-
This post has been updated.A weak tornado damaged recreational vehicles and mobile homes in South Texas on Sunday, but no injuries were reported, as…