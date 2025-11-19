Austin could see heavy rains, possible flooding over the next few days

Forecasters expect the Austin area to see potentially heavy rains Wednesday night into Friday morning.

Travis, Hays and Williamson counties are under a flood watch starting at midnight Thursday through Friday morning. Much of Central Texas is also under a flood advisory in that time frame, and National Weather Service forecasters say some areas could see as much as six inches of rain by the end of the week.

NWS Meteorologist Eric Platt said the heavy pockets of rain will be concentrated in the Hill Country west of Austin, though Austin streams could see some flooding, as well.

“That is a concern,” he said. “There's a lot of rock and there's not a lot of soil per se. So, it really doesn't take much to get runoff, especially in the urban areas. So yeah, we do have a concern for some possible flash flooding in the urban areas.”

Platt said he expects the front to bring the most rain to Austin on Thursday, with chances of rain hovering between 70 and 80% by midday. By Friday, he said, the rain will taper off, but the weather service expects another front to hit the Austin area on Sunday.

That front could bring even more much-needed rain to the Austin area. Last month was the second-hottest October on record in Austin, and meteorologists say this fall has been off to an unseasonably dry start.