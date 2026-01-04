'We can see the light': Venezuelans in Austin pray for peace and justice following US attack

At a Spanish-language Mass, dozens of people filled the pews at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church in North Austin as many prayed for peace in Venezuela — peace they've been waiting years for.

The news came early Saturday that the United States had attacked Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, overnight in Caracas.

President Donald Trump said during a press conference that the U.S. plans to temporarily run Venezuela "until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.”

Raynell Martinez, who has lived in the United States since 2002 and attended Mass at St. Louis on Saturday night, said the capture was a good first step to liberating people in Venezuela. She's a member of the Association of Venezuelans in Austin, which gathered after the service.

"Finally we can see the light," Martinez said. "Finally we can see Venezuela will be free of tyranny. Venezuela has been suffering for more than 25 years. People in Venezuela have been detained, been imprisoned and have been killed. Their human rights are being violated. This is a first step, and more [steps] are coming."

Sebastian Farias, a 16-year-old who has lived in Austin for eight years and attended Mass with his family, celebrated the news outside the church Saturday night.

“It marks a new beginning for my home country," he said. "I just hope that the people who want to go back to Venezuela can do that and start their lives again ... I want for everyone to be able to reunite and be where they want to be and for everyone to have a choice."

Luz Moreno-Lozano / KUT News Raynell Martinez, center, led several of her fellow Venezuelans in a prayer and singing of the Venezuelan National Anthem following Mass at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church in North Austin. The group prayed for peace and justice as Venezuela navigates the capture of its president.

Maduro is facing multiple federal drug and weapons charges, including importation of cocaine to the United States and narco-terrorism conspiracy. Flores is facing criminal charges as well, according to court documents.

The documents said that for more than two decades, "leaders of Venezuela have abused their positions of public trust and corrupted once-legitimate institutions." They said Maduro has been at the forefront of that corruption, creating unsafe living conditions.

Texas lawmakers reacted as news spread of Maduro's capture, with U.S. Sen. John Cornyn applauding Trump for his actions.

“Maduro was not only an illegitimate President of Venezuela, he was the head of the Cartel de los Soles, a major drug trafficking network involving high-ranking Venezuelan military officers and government officials,” he said in a written statement.

Other officials worried about the conflict this would create with the country.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, said on X that he hoped for the best for the people in Venezuela.

“But I’m concerned this regime change operation risks destabilizing the country further,” his tweet read. “The President’s motives are also dubious. He declared a few weeks ago that this operation was about oil and land. I fear that he will do what he has done in other parts of the world – use this conflict to enrich himself, his family, and his cronies.”

Martinez said it's time to stop the madness.

To close out the evening, she led a group in prayer followed by the Venezuelan National Anthem on the steps outside St. Louis Church.

"We believe in God, and we believe our justice starts with our heart in God," Martinez said. "We are here to say thank you for bringing justice to Venezuela."

A protest against a war on Venezuela is set for 1 p.m. today at Austin City Hall.