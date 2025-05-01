Storms bring hail and heavy rainfall to the Austin area Thursday night

A wave of storms brought hail, lightning and heavy rain to parts of Central Texas on Thursday afternoon and evening.

A tornado touched down in Burnet County at around 4:20 p.m., the county's office of emergency management said in a statement. The tornado damaged multiple buildings and injured one person.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northern Burnet County until 11:30 p.m. A flash flood warning is also in effect for Burnet County until 11:15 p.m. The main threats are hail, lightning, strong winds and heavy rain.

Earlier tornado warnings for parts of Williamson and Burnet counties have expired. A flash flood warning as well as multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for other counties near Austin also expired.

A severe thunderstorm watch means storms are capable of forming, and you should be prepared to take action if it progresses into a warning. A severe thunderstorm warning means there is "imminent danger to life and property," and you should go to a safe location as soon as possible, according to the NWS.

