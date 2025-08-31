Flood watch in effect for the Austin area from noon Sunday until noon on Monday

Rain is in the forecast for a large area of Texas for the remainder of the long Labor Day weekend, including the Austin area and the Hill Country. The National Weather Service says there could be enough rainfall over a long enough period of time to cause flooding.

The NWS has issued a flood watch that is in effect from noon Sunday until noon on Monday.

A slow-moving cold front is expected to move through the state, interacting with abundant Gulf moisture, setting off rain and possibly thunderstorms. The Weather Service says rainfall totals could range from 2-4 inches over the flood watch period, with isolated areas getting as much as 8 inches.

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of South Central Texas from Noon Sunday through Noon Monday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches can be expected with isolated totals up to 8 inches possible. These rainfall amounts may lead to flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/f2518VOT7s — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 31, 2025

The forecast for the immediate Austin area on Sunday is for three-quarters to an inch of rain, with rainfall chances as high as 80% between 1-7 p.m. From Sunday night into Monday, there's a 60% chance, possibly adding another half-inch of rain to the total.

The NWS says everyone in the flood watch area should be on the lookout for possible flood warnings. People in flood-prone areas near rivers and creeks should be ready to move to higher ground in the event of a flood warning, issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.

Low water crossings may need to be closed. You can find the status of area crossings at ATXFloods.com.