ICE detains, injures one person in Kyle as agents conduct operations in Hays County

KUT 90.5 | By Katy McAfee
Published January 16, 2026 at 2:31 PM CST
A water tower near downtown Kyle and an American flag out of focus.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT News
The Kyle Police Department confirmed one person was sent to the hospital after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Kyle on Thursday morning.

A person was detained by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Kyle on Thursday and transported to the hospital, according to the Kyle Police Department.

Emergency medical services provided the transport, and the individual was accompanied by Homeland Security personnel, according to Kyle Police.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said the incident happened outside a Costco store and that the individual was “beat up” by ICE agents and was “bleeding from his face."

“They beat up a shopper. They beat them up so bad that they needed to call for paramedics. Really? … There's an army of you to take one person down,” Becerra said. “They're not trained on de-escalation. They're not trained on how to take someone down. They're not trained as we would expect them to be. They're being run through like if it was the draft and we were in Vietnam.”

KUT News has reached out to the Kyle Police Department to confirm the injuries sustained by the individual.

ICE agents are also active in Buda, according to a Thursday announcement from city officials.

“[ICE] agents informed the City that they intended to temporarily park a transport vehicle at City Hall as a central location while conducting their own operations in surrounding areas,” city officials said in a Facebook post. “The City requested that the transport bus be relocated to free up limited public parking and the agents complied.”

The city of Buda and the Buda Police Department are not involved in the operation, according to the post.

Buda city officials did not confirm where the transport vehicle is now parked or what it looks like, however Becerra said ICE agents are operating out of a large, unmarked white bus.

“I'm not trying to thwart, undermine or usurp laws,” Becerra said. “What I'm trying to do is inform people like a car wreck, like a tornado, like a fire. I am saying, ‘Guys, this chaos has been brought upon [our] community, and this is where it's at, and this is what's going on.'”

This is a developing story.

Tags
Austin KUTHays CountyICE
Katy McAfee
See stories by Katy McAfee
