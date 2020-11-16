-
In the early morning of June 12, 2017, a group of eight Central American migrants decided to go on a hunger strike to protest conditions at the…
-
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee met with faith leaders in Houston on Saturday to invite undocumented immigrants to seek refuge in churches, mosques and…
-
Immigrant communities are once again bracing for nationwide raids targeting migrant families that are expected to begin Sunday.
-
Some of ICE's efforts target undocumented immigrants who have legally obtained driver's licenses, says Alvaro Bedoya of Georgetown Law's privacy and technology center.
-
Federal immigration authorities say they arrested 52 people in Central and South Texas last week.The arrests came before telegraphed operations in 10…
-
Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested over 100 workers at a trailer manufacturing plant in the north Texas town of Sumner on Tuesday. ICE expects…
-
A pregnant woman had to drive herself to the hospital and deliver her baby after U.S. immigration officials took her husband into custody because of an arrest warrant related to a homicide in Mexico.
-
As the year comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined 2017.In the Texas Legislature, there were fights: over the so-called bathroom…
-
Immigration advocates are mobilizing following reports of a number of arrests by Immigration and Customs enforcement agents in Austin over the past 24…
-
Immigration activists and attorneys in Travis County are bracing for the possibility of deportation raids by federal officials in the coming days.