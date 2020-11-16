-
The group that operates the Texas electric grid expects the state to break records for peak electricity use this summer, despite the fact that people are…
Update at 5:11 p.m.: ERCOT says operations have returned to normal, but it is still encouraging conservation. Our original post follows: For the second…
Update at 5:26 p.m.: ERCOT announces the need for conservation has ended.The original post follows:Texas' electric grid-operator put out a call for…
For the first time ever, wind has surpassed coal as an energy source in Texas. Data released this month by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas shows…
This summer, there's a higher likelihood than ever that Texas might not have enough electricity to go around. If you turn on the AC and nothing happens,…
With a heat wave sweeping the state, Texans' demand for power broke records two days in a row this week, prompting the state’s electric grid operator —…
Texas just got out of its longest cold spell in six years. Starting Sunday, parts of the state dipped below freezing and stayed there for around three…
The group that manages almost all of the Texas electric grid has decided it's a good idea to build out more transmission lines in West Texas. That in…
Texas leads the country in wind energy production and, because of the way the state’s electric grid is set up, most of that power stays right here. But a…
Right now, Texas gets most of its electricity from coal and natural gas power plants. But a new report from the agency that runs Texas’ electric grid says…