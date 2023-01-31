Winter storm warning in Austin area extended through Thursday morning; road conditions worsen

The National Weather Service extended the winter storm warning in Central Texas until Thursday morning.

Previously, the warning, which began Monday morning, was only scheduled through Wednesday afternoon, but NWS is now anticipating freezing rain through Wednesday night.

Ice has accumulated on roadways, making driving dangerous. The Texas Department of Transportation is treating roads but asking people to not travel at this time.

Winter Storm Warning (Pink) and Winter Weather Advisory (Purple) are in effect through Thursday morning. Highest ice accumulations are expected across the Hill Country and along and west of I-35. This is a significant event and we urge to take the necessary precautions. #txwx pic.twitter.com/KH41qo7RN0 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) January 31, 2023

School districts across Central Texas, including Austin ISD, Eanes ISD, Pflugerville ISD, Round Rock ISD and Hays CISD, have canceled school Tuesday. Most universities in the area, including UT Austin, Texas State, Southwestern and Austin Community College are also closed.

Travis County offices are closed Tuesday, and the Commissioners Court meeting has been pushed to Thursday. Austin facilities are open but may have a delayed start.

Cold weather shelters will be available Tuesday night for anyone who needs a warm place to stay. To register, you’ll need to meet at One Texas Center (505 Barton Springs Road) between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Capital Metro will then take you to a shelter. You can also call 512-305-4233 for more information about shelters.

During the day, people can stay warm at Austin public libraries and park facilities.

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below: