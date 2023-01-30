© 2023 KUT Public Media

Energy & Environment

A winter storm could bring up to half an inch of ice to the Austin area starting today

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published January 30, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST
Updated January 30, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST
A map showing ice accumulation potential in Central Texas. The Austin area could get between 0.25 and 0.5" of ice.
National Weather Service
A map showing ice accumulation potential in Central Texas. The Austin area could get between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of ice.

Lee esta historia en español

The Austin area is under a winter storm warning until Wednesday at noon.

The National Weather Service says some areas could see as much as half an inch of ice accumulation over the next couple days. Driving conditions could be hazardous, especially in the overnight and early morning hours when temperatures are at their lowest.

People are being warned to avoid driving if possible. Bridges and overpasses are likely to freeze first, since cold air is able to pass over and underneath them, making their surfaces colder.

Austin ISD canceled all extracurricular and after-school activities Monday because of the expected inclement weather and icy road conditions.

Some districts — like Hays ISD, San Marcos ISD and Del Valle ISD — are dismissing students early Monday. Hays ISD is also closing schools Tuesday and Wednesday, while San Marcos schools will be closed Tuesday. For updates on schedule changes and closures, visit your local school district’s website.

Local power outages due to ice on power lines and falling tree branches are also possible. Austin Energy customers can find information on local outages and time estimates for power recovery here.

Matt Largey
Matt Largey is the Projects Editor at KUT. Got a tip? Email him at mlargey@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @mattlargey.
