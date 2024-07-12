Field Guide: Keep Austin Weird

-
The rumor has been going around for years: Steiner Ranch, a suburban subdivision out near Mansfield Dam, is rife with swingers. Think key parties and wife swapping.
For some, Old Austin boiled down to a feeling. For others, it was a person, a band, a beer, a stage …
Local newspaper archives show people have missed "Old Austin" as far back as 1884.
No matter the season, the iconic Austin dive bar off Justin Lane is filled with snow globes, Christmas trees and strings of red and green lights. But the story behind how this decor came to be is always changing.
Two-step has been around for many years and influenced by the different regions it's danced in. Austin keeps it interesting and weird, as always.