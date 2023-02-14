Something old, something renewed: Senior couples in Buda say, 'I do,' again.

Three couples renewed their wedding vows and were pronounced, still, husband and wife at a senior community center in Buda on Friday.

Patricia Lim / KUT A sign points in the direction of the wedding vow renewal ceremony.

Patricia Lim / KUT Sarah and Tom Harkins, who have been married for 34 years, renew their vows in front of neighbors and staff Friday. At first, Sarah tried setting up Tom with her next-door neighbor. She organized a double date, but was secretly relieved when their plans fell through. They started dating shortly after.

Patricia Lim / KUT Mildred Litteral plays piano as the three couples approach the alter.

Patricia Lim / The Harkins hold hands during the ceremony.

Patricia Lim / KUT Jinny and Richard Harlow cut a wedding cake together after renewing their vows. They fell in love while working together at UT’s University Co-Op in 1970.

Patricia Lim / KUT Mary Liz and Carl Deichmann kiss after renewing their vows. The couple has been together for more than 60 years.

Patricia Lim / KUT Jinny and Richard Harlow have been married for 48 years.