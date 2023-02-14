© 2023 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

Something old, something renewed: Senior couples in Buda say, 'I do,' again.

KUT 90.5 | By Maya Fawaz,
Patricia Lim
Published February 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST
Two people kiss in front of a wall of red and white roses.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Sarah and Tom Harkins kiss after renewing their vows at Buda Oaks, a senior community center, on Friday

Three couples renewed their wedding vows and were pronounced, still, husband and wife at a senior community center in Buda on Friday.

A "Wedding this way" arrow near the entrance of a community room
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
A sign points in the direction of the wedding vow renewal ceremony.
A couple holding hands stands in front of people seated in a community room.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Sarah and Tom Harkins, who have been married for 34 years, renew their vows in front of neighbors and staff Friday. At first, Sarah tried setting up Tom with her next-door neighbor. She organized a double date, but was secretly relieved when their plans fell through. They started dating shortly after.
A woman plays piano in front of people in a room
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Mildred Litteral plays piano as the three couples approach the alter.
A closeup of to hands
Patricia Lim
/
The Harkins hold hands during the ceremony.
A couple holds on to a knife as they cut a cake together
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Jinny and Richard Harlow cut a wedding cake together after renewing their vows. They fell in love while working together at UT’s University Co-Op in 1970.
A man kisses a woman wearing a wedding veil.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Mary Liz and Carl Deichmann kiss after renewing their vows. The couple has been together for more than 60 years.
A hand with painted nails and a wedding ring
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Jinny and Richard Harlow have been married for 48 years.
Valentine's Day hearts with photos of couples decorate a tree
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
Hearts with photos of couples decorate a tree at the senior center.

Life & Arts Valentine's DayBudaKUT
Maya Fawaz
Maya Fawaz is KUT's Hays County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at mfawaz@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @mayagfawaz.
Patricia Lim
Patricia Lim is a photo and video journalist at KUT and KUTX. Got a tip? Email her at plim@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @limpatricia97.
