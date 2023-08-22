'I look good, I feel good!' Sixth graders at Gus Garcia middle school learn to tie a tie

Sixth graders at Gus Garcia Young Men's Leadership Academy participated in a rite of passage Tuesday at the Austin ISD middle school: They learned how to tie a tie.

Principal Jose Mejia told students gathered in the cafeteria that the Tie Ceremony marked an important moment on their journey to become leaders.

"Giving back to your community is what we want to teach you. It's called servant leadership," he said.

Patricia Lim / KUT Principal Jose Mejia told students that learning how to tie a tie would set them up for success.

Mejia said learning how to tie a tie was also going to set students up for success in whatever they wanted to achieve.

"The way you look, gentlemen, carries a lot of weight," he said. "So, gentlemen, professionalism carries you to success, so you already have a leg up."

Patricia Lim / KUT The Tie Ceremony is a rite of passage at the Austin ISD middle school.



Interim Superintendent Matias Segura told students that it took him years to learn things they were going to learn at their school.

"I didn't learn how to tie a tie until I was preparing for my first interview in college," he said. "I had interviews, didn't know how to tie a tie, and my friends helped me learn how to tie a tie."

Patricia Lim / KUT Interim Superintendent Matias Segura told students it took him years to learn what they would learn at the Gus Garcia Young Men's Leadership Academy.



During the ceremony, eighth graders walked sixth graders through how to tie the new purple ties they received. Eighth grader Ky'mani helped sixth grader Michael with his tie. Ky'mani said he enjoyed going to school at Gus Garcia, and Michael said he was learning a lot.

"I want to be a leader when I get older," Michael said.

Throughout the ceremony, administrators chanted, "I look good," to which students replied, "I feel good. I am a Gus Garcia man!"

Patricia Lim / KUT A student smiles for the camera after getting his tie at Tuesday's ceremony.

Gus Garcia Young Men's Leadership Academy is an all-boys middle school in East Austin. Seventy-five percent of the student body is Hispanic, and 21% of the students are Black.

Patricia Lim / KUT An eighth grader helps a sixth grader with his tie.

Patricia Lim / KUT A sixth grader works on tying a tie.