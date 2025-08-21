UT Regents approve $38.8 million contract for athletic director, keeping him in Austin through 2036

The University of Texas System Board of Regents has signed off on a nearly $40 million contract for UT Austin Vice President and Athletic Director Chris Del Conte — keeping him on the Forty Acres through 2036.

"Without a doubt, at UT Austin, we have the best athletic directors in the country," UT System Regent Kevin Eltife said at Thursday's meeting. "I know with passage of this agenda item, we are all grateful and excited that we'll be working with Chris for many years to come."

Del Conte's previous contract, which was set to expire in 2030, guaranteed a total of $19.3 million. The new contract, which starts next year and runs through 2036, guarantees $38.8 million and $5.5 million in performance incentives.

The updated contract also includes the use of two dealership cars — or $7,500 each year instead — and memberships to the University of Texas Club, the University of Texas Golf Club and the Headliners Club of Austin.

Del Conte has been at the helm of Texas Athletics since 2017. Since his arrival, the Longhorns have won 15 national championships. The university has also won the LEARFIELD Directors' Cup four out of the last five years. The award is given annually to the colleges and universities in the United States with the most success in athletics.