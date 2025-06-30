Texas State will join Pac-12 Conference next year

Texas State University is joining the Pac-12 Conference in 2026.

The decision follows a vote by the university’s board of regents on Monday to leave the Sun Belt Conference after a dozen years of competition.

University President Kelly Damphousse said in a statement Monday that the move to a new conference goes beyond athletics, calling it "a declaration of our rising national profile, our commitment to excellence, and our readiness to compete and collaborate with some of the most respected institutions in the country."

The move is just the latest realignment in college athletic conferences. The University of Texas and University of Oklahoma are coming off their first year competing in the Southeastern Conference.

After a mass exodus to the Big 12, the Big 10 and the ACC, the Pac-12 was down to just two teams (Oregon State and Washington State) for the 2024-2025 season. The conference expects to expand to eight football-playing programs, the minimum number required to compete in the College Football Playoff, ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

"Texas State has shown a commitment to competing and winning at the highest level as well as to providing student-athletes with a well-rounded college experience academically, athletically and socially," Commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement today from the Pac-12. "We look forward to seeing the Bobcats' future trajectory continue to shine big and bright."

Texas State has played in college football’s highest division since 2012. In the last two seasons, the Bobcats have played in the program’s first pair of postseason bowl games.

"We are not joining the Pac-12 to simply participate; we are joining to compete, contribute and win championships," Damphousse said.