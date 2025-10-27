© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Beach Boys to headline Longhorn City Limits this weekend

KUT 90.5 | By Layla Dajani
Published October 27, 2025 at 2:59 PM CDT
A man plays a white piano while four other men stand beside it singing into a microphone.
Louise Palanker
/
Flickr
The Beach Boys — from left, Brian Wilson (who passed away in June), David Marks, Mike Love, Bruce Johnston and Al Jardine — perform in 2012.

The Beach Boys will perform Longhorn City Limits this Saturday after Texas Football's first SEC home game, Texas Athletics announced Monday.

The band will take the stage at the LBJ Lawn. Admission is free for all Longhorn City Limits shows.

The California surf rock group formed in the ‘60s, setting the soundtrack to the state's rapidly growing surf culture with songs like "Surfin' U.S.A.” Other hit tracks like “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “California Dreamin” have become classics, the latter featured in Season 4 of the popular series Stranger Things. The band still delivers dozens of performances each year, despite their age and deaths in the band.

The last of the group’s founding brothers, Brian Wilson, died in June at 82, leaving only two of the band's original members — lead singer Mike Love and guitarist Al Jardine. In recent months, The Beach Boys' sound has been carried by Love and Bruce Johnston, who joined in ‘65.

The Longhorns' game against Vanderbilt kicks off at 11 a.m. Live music begins at 8:30 a.m., with The Nightowls.
Tags
Life & Arts Live MusicTexas FootballKUT
Layla Dajani
Layla is a senior majoring in journalism at UT Austin and an arts editor with the Daily Texan.
See stories by Layla Dajani
Related Content