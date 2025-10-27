The Beach Boys to headline Longhorn City Limits this weekend

The Beach Boys will perform Longhorn City Limits this Saturday after Texas Football's first SEC home game, Texas Athletics announced Monday.

The band will take the stage at the LBJ Lawn. Admission is free for all Longhorn City Limits shows.

The California surf rock group formed in the ‘60s, setting the soundtrack to the state's rapidly growing surf culture with songs like "Surfin' U.S.A.” Other hit tracks like “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “California Dreamin” have become classics, the latter featured in Season 4 of the popular series Stranger Things. The band still delivers dozens of performances each year, despite their age and deaths in the band.

The last of the group’s founding brothers, Brian Wilson, died in June at 82, leaving only two of the band's original members — lead singer Mike Love and guitarist Al Jardine. In recent months, The Beach Boys' sound has been carried by Love and Bruce Johnston, who joined in ‘65.

The Longhorns' game against Vanderbilt kicks off at 11 a.m. Live music begins at 8:30 a.m., with The Nightowls.