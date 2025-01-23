Squad goals: Austin ISD elementary school cheerleaders hope to bring it on at first competition

A group of third-, fourth- and fifth-graders – each with a multicolored bow in her hair – set up blue mats on the floor in Sunset Valley Elementary School, ready to embark on a nearly three-hour cheerleading practice.

“Fired up and ready, we’re putting on a show. Only one of us can win tonight, so you have got to go,” they chanted in unison before extending their arms and curling their hands to mimic a cheetah’s claws.

The members of the Cheetah Cheer Team, who cut their teeth performing at school assemblies and special events like Budafest, were practicing for their first competition this Saturday in New Braunfels. Meghan Vega, who serves as the team mom, said their routine is not easy.

“When we got the music and they heard it and saw how fast it actually had to be, they were like ‘Oh my gosh, we can’t do this,’” she said. “And we were like, ‘Yes, you can.’”

Now, after months of practicing, students are setting their sights high. Eight-year-old Elizabeth didn’t skip a beat when she said what she's most looking forward to is “winning.” Emily, 10, is similarly ambitious.

“I really hope we just win,” she said, adding, “but I just really want to have a fun time even if we don’t get second or third place.”

Patricia Lim / KUT News Cheerleaders lift fellow team member Cora into the air during practice at Sunset Valley Elementary School.

Volunteers and fundraising keep program afloat

This may be their first competition, but these students are no strangers to breaking new ground. Ashlinn Rutherford, the third-grade teacher who started the program, said Sunset Valley is the only one of nearly 80 Austin ISD elementary schools with a cheerleading team.

She said she’s not surprised the students want to win. She's taught almost all the girls in her classroom.

“So, they see me not only as their coach, but as their teacher as well," she said. "And they know I’m competitive."

Rutherford, who was a cheerleader growing up, wanted to create similar opportunities for her students. She said she dedicates at least 30 hours a week to the team. In the lead up to the competition, they're practicing for two to three hours after school every day.

"Then I go home, watch their videos, write down any notes, corrections I see," she said, "and also we're still doing school cheer as well."

Her motivation, she said, is her students.

“I mean they’re my whole heart and they’re my reason for doing this,” she said.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Third-grade teacher Ashlinn Rutherford started the cheerleading program two years ago.

This is the second year Rutherford has coached the cheerleaders. She said she's heard from teachers at several other Austin elementary schools who are interested in starting their own teams. But in a district with a significant budget deficit, it can be hard to get a program off the ground without funding. Parents like Vega fundraise to help cover the cost of things like uniforms.

Vega says her daughter’s passion for cheerleading is priceless.

“She’s practicing it so much at home, to the point where my son and my husband know the cheers,” she said.

Students develop friendships, build confidence

While they may have been drawn to cheerleading for different reasons – from loving a good cartwheel to wanting to do something their moms or cousins did – all the students have benefited from joining the team, Rutherford said.

For one thing, it’s helped them build strong relationships. That rings true for fourth-grader Viviana. The 9-year-old didn’t hesitate when she explained what she enjoys about cheerleading.

“I like practicing a lot and having my friends on the team,” she said.

Ava, 10, said spending time with friends is also a big reason she wanted to join.

“I decided it would be a great opportunity to spend some time and have fun with a lot of people who feel like family,” she said.

Being a part of a team helps students develop as individuals, too, Rutherford said.

“It builds responsibility for them, it builds teamwork, it builds character, it builds motivation, it builds self-esteem," she said, "and it just helps them to communicate with each other."

Fifth-grader Nora takes her responsibility on the team to heart. The 10-year-old plays an integral role supporting "flyers" – students who are hoisted into the air for stunts.

“I catch her when she’s falling onto me and it’s a big job,” Nora said. “I want her to feel safe.”

Emmaliz, 11, said she’s learned many skills from being on the team.

“It has taught me leadership, it has taught me kindness, it has taught me to not be selfish,” she said. “Everybody’s good on this team, everybody’s equal on this team, everybody belongs on this team.”

