Police say they found the man responsible for South Austin's late-night explosions

If you are one of many in South Austin who have been wondering what those loud booms overnight were, Austin police say they have got an answer for you.

The Austin Police Department arrested a man they say is responsible for multiple explosions near St. Edward's University after a months-long investigation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI. Derek Austin Gillespie, 49, was arrested at his home on Lightsey Road on Tuesday and charged with possessing explosive devices, a third-degree felony.

Police said the investigation began in August after calls to police and 311 about loud booms overnight near Blunn Creek near St. Edward's University. Days later, police responded to a bomb call off Jones Road in South Austin that they said was connected to those reported explosions. APD sought the help of ATF, FBI and U.S. Marshals, and found evidence that tied Gillespie to the explosions. Police said they found multiple explosive devices in his home and in his car when he was arrested this week.

APD Chief Lisa Davis thanked the public for calling the department about their concerns. Those calls helped investigators find a pattern that ultimately led to Gillespie's arrest, authorities said.

"Thanks to the dedication of our officers, partner agencies, and community members who reported suspicious activity, we were able to stop behavior that posed a serious risk to public safety," Davis said.

Loud overnight booms are not anything new to South Austin. For years, people have complained about being awakened by the sounds of explosions south of Lady Bird Lake in the 78704 area. Police did not say how long Gillespie had been allegedly making homemade explosives, but said there's no ongoing threat to public safety now that he is in custody.