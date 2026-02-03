Sneak peek: Austin's 'wishbone' bridge over Lady Bird Lake opens Saturday

Austin's long-awaited "wishbone" pedestrian bridge opens Saturday at the eastern end of Lady Bird Lake, completing the biggest gap in the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail.

For the first time since Longhorn Shores was developed in the mid-1970s, people will be able to move along this edge of the lake without being routed next to fast-moving cars and trucks.

The $25 million bridge was mostly funded by voter-approved debt authorized in the 2020 bond election. But the project wound up costing more than expected, so U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin, secured more than $4 million in federal funding, allowing construction to kick off in July 2024.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Crews put finishing touches on the new pedestrian bridge Tuesday ahead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Saturday.

Casar will speak at a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. He'll be joined by Mayor Kirk Watson, among other elected officials. The city says the grand opening will include food trucks and live music.

Even though the city began widening the Pleasant Valley Road bridge's notoriously slim 4-foot-wide sidewalks in 2021, walkers and cyclists will finally have a dedicated car-free crossing that treats the eastern end of the lake as an integral part of Austin's most popular trail.

"It looks simple but it was quite complicated," said Laurie Thering, the city's project manager on the bridge. "It was just fun to do something for the community."

At the heart of the new bridge is a 65-foot-wide central plaza, designed to be both a gathering place and a scenic overlook. The plaza will have shade created by trumpet creeper, a native vine that will grow through trellises wrapped around poles into overhead frames that will support the plant. It could take up to two years for the vine to fully cover the trellises.

The plaza has art benches made from Austin-area trees that would otherwise have been chipped or burned. Fourteen benches have been installed and more are planned.

Patricia Lim / KUT News The new bridge, which overlooks the Longhorn Dam, includes 4 1/2-foot-tall railings with an overhang. The project manager said that was in part to prevent cyclists from going into the water if they lose control of their bikes at high speeds.

The company that did the work behind this is no stranger to building pedestrian infrastructure along Lady Bird Lake. Dripping Springs-based Jay-Reese Contractors built the Butler Trail Boardwalk, the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge, the 2nd Street Bridge over Shoal Creek and the Confluence at the end of the Waterloo Greenway, set to open June 6.

"It's kind of a blessing [to work on the bridge]," said Bryce Burgess, a superintendent with the contractor. "I have the coolest office in town. ... Definitely something I will use once the fences come down."

The city will own the wishbone bridge, but it will be maintained by the Trail Conservancy, a privately-funded nonprofit that has a long-term agreement to operate and maintain the Butler Trail.

A new tunnel under Pleasant Valley Road

Patricia Lim / KUT News A new 30-foot-wide underpass leads from the Butler Trail under Pleasant Valley Road, providing access to Roy G. Guerrero Park and Krieg Fields.

South of the bridge, a new 160-foot-long tunnel was constructed under Pleasant Valley Road to replace a dimly lit, 6-foot-wide passageway made from a box culvert. The old tunnel would often flood when it rained.

The new 30-foot-wide arched underpass includes better drainage, recessed lighting and a mosaic tile mural along the tunnel walls. The artwork is titled "Absolute Equality: Unity Tunnel."

On Tuesday morning, a team of people were carefully lifting completed tile mosaics from a truck into the tunnel to be installed.

"It's been two years in the making, and in the next four days, we're going to bring it together," said Reginald Adams, the Houston artist selected to design and install the artwork.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Reginald C. Adams (center) and his team prepares to install a tile mural on the walls of a new underpass beneath Pleasant Valley Road.

Adams held several public workshops inviting people to create tiles by making impressions of their handprints. More than 200 of those tiles will adorn the outer end of each side of the tunnel.

"That will be the welcome into the tunnel," he said. "As people come in and out of the tunnel, they'll be able to see their contribution to this public art installation."

The unlikely origins of the wishbone design

Patricia Lim / KUT News Part of the new wishbone bridge has a view of Austin's downtown skyline. The idea for the design came from people who showed up to public meetings at which other bridge concepts were being proposed.

The three-legged pedestrian bridge is unusual for its shape. Most bridges are designed to connect one place to another. Transportation engineers generally avoid three-way crossings because they're more complex and costly to build.

But the bridge is also unusual for how it came to be. The design was not among the initial options considered by city engineers and consultants. Thirteen people wrote-in the suggestion at a public meeting in November 2018, according to a preliminary engineering report.

City staff took the suggestion seriously enough to study it. Planners added the wishbone concept to their slate of possible alternatives. The competing options proposed more conventional designs, including expanding the existing Pleasant Valley Road Bridge to allow for wider sidewalks on both sides.

1 of 5 — wishbonebridgeopens_COA_011326 The Peninsula Alternative scored second-highest among the designs ranked by the city, but lost out to the Wishbone Bridge. City of Austin / HDR Engineering, Inc. 2 of 5 — wishbonebridgeopening_COA_011326 The city considered widening the Pleasant Valley Road bridge over the Longhorn Dam to allow for expanded sidewalks on each side. This was the most disliked design when presented at a series of three public meetings. City of Austin / HDR Engineering, Inc. 3 of 5 — wishbonebridgeopening_COA_011326 This bridge design was considered the least expensive option, but it would have increased water levels upstream more than any other choice, according to a 2020 engineering report. The new bridge is located within a FEMA special flood hazard area, so hydraulic effects were used to rank the designs. City of Austin / HDR Engineering, Inc. 4 of 5 — wishbonebridgeopening_COA_011326 The city considered building a pedestrian bridge downstream of the Longhorn Dam. But the option was rejected, partly because it would have been hard to reach by boat for maintenance work. City of Austin / HDR Engineering, Inc. 5 of 5 — Appendices A - Drawings_Page_05.jpg

When engineers evaluated the options, the wishbone bridge offered clear advantages. The three-pronged design provided the most convenient connections to Holly Shores, Longhorn Shores and the unnamed peninsula. The bridge reduced steep climbs and allowed for wider paths. And it had less impact on water levels in a location designed by FEMA as a special flood hazard area.

The wishbone bridge concept also proved to be the most popular choice among Austinites. In a series of public meetings, the design received more support than any competing alternative.

"It's not a common kind of construction, but its problem is also not common," said Al Godfrey, an architect who helped design the boardwalk along the Butler Trail that opened in 2014. "So the fact that it would take this form makes perfect sense."

Godfrey believes the structure will fundamentally change how people experience the eastern end of the Butler Trail.

"This bridge will be transformative. It will be a spectacular enhancement to the trail," Godfrey said. "Many will regard the bridge as having completed the trail, and in a sense, it's true."