In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

A Tribute To Alex P. Haley

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published February 3, 2026 at 11:04 AM CST
The late Alexander Murray Palmer Haley is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the book Roots: The Saga of an America Family.
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Alexander Murray Palmer Haley, recorded in February 1988. Haley’s quest to learn more about his family history resulted in the Pulitzer Prize-winning book Roots: The Saga of an America Family.

Haley talks about researching the stories he heard from his grandmother, life in the U.S Coast Guard writing the autobiography of Malcolm X and the TV mini-series Roots.

Haley died on February 10, 1992, in Seattle, WA. He was 70.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
