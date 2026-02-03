A Tribute To Alex P. Haley

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Alexander Murray Palmer Haley, recorded in February 1988. Haley’s quest to learn more about his family history resulted in the Pulitzer Prize-winning book Roots: The Saga of an America Family.

Haley talks about researching the stories he heard from his grandmother, life in the U.S Coast Guard writing the autobiography of Malcolm X and the TV mini-series Roots.

Haley died on February 10, 1992, in Seattle, WA. He was 70.

Visit supportthispodcast.org to make a donation that helps sustain and support the creation of podcasts like this one from KUT & KUTX Studios.