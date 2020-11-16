Author Interviews

-
From Texas Standard.The streets in front of the State Capitol building will be blocked off this weekend to make room for white tents and long tables piled…
Austin author Amanda Eyre Ward has written novels about undocumented youth and immigration, AIDS and death row. A review of one of her novels described…
How's this for a catchy book title: "If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Happy?” Author and UT McCombs School of Business Professor Raj Raghunathan admits…
From Texas Standard:Sandra Cisneros is a daughter of Texas.She isn’t really a Texan, per se, but her writing – mostly involving Latinos and Latino issues…
From Texas Standard:Mary Karr is famous for writing memoirs.Her first, "The Liar’s Club," was a simultaneously hilarious, tragic, passionate and precise…
From Texas Standard:The game is tied. There’s five seconds left on the clock. A hush comes over the crowd and the defense seems to part as you make your…
Aging. We all do it. Most of us try to avoid it, or at least stave off the effects of it. But two Austin authors hope women will learn to savor the wisdom…
This story comes from Texas Standard.There’s a popular kids book by Beverly Cleary titled Ramona Quimby, Age 8. It’s the sixth book in the Ramona series.…
From Texas Standard: T.C. Boyle is no stranger to tackling the taboo in his literature. His more than 20 novels examine every restricted topic in America…
As the world becomes increasingly interconnected through technology, the need for international news has steadily increased. But America’s appetite for…