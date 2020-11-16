-
Incoming UT Austin students will need to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against measles starting this fall, according to University Health…
Austin public health officials say there's no longer any risk of a measles outbreak associated with a Travis County case reported in December.Late last…
Public health officials say the first case of measles in Austin in more than 20 years was contracted by a person who is now in Virginia.The person is no…
Austin Public Health says a person in Travis County has been diagnosed with measles for the first time since 1999.The infected person visited a handful of…
Large and small cities in Texas are becoming increasingly vulnerable to measles outbreaks as more parents exempt their children from required…
Travis County is one of 25 counties in the U.S. that is at highest risk for a measles outbreak, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious…
Austin’s health department is taking precautionary steps in case the measles virus arrives in Travis County. So far, officials say, there are eight…
Texas allows parents to have their kids opt out of vaccinations for measles, mumps and other diseases. Two years ago, California stopped allowing those…
Vaccines have been in the news yet again lately. On June 30, 2015, California’s Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that requires almost all school children to…
A state lawmaker wants to boost vaccine requirements for children in Texas public schools and give parents fewer exemptions.Right now, public schools in…