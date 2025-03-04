Where can I get a measles vaccine in Austin? That question and more answered.

With a measles outbreak ongoing in West Texas and one case announced in Austin, local public health officials say now is the time to make sure you’re vaccinated for measles.

Here’s what to know about who is recommended to get the vaccine and how to check your status.



What vaccine protects against measles and where do I get it?

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine — also known as MMR — offers immunity against three highly contagious childhood diseases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend getting an initial dose of the MMR vaccine at between 12 and 15 months of age, followed by a second dose at between four and six years of age — although the second dose may be administered sooner as long as at least 28 days has passed since the first dose.

One dose of the vaccine offers around 93% protection against the disease and two doses offers around 97% protection, according to the CDC.

You can get the vaccine at your pediatrician or primary care provider’s office. It’s also available at many pharmacies, although kids aged 14 and under need a prescription from their doctor to get a vaccine from a pharmacy.

Additionally, people who are uninsured or underinsured can get free or low cost vaccines though Austin Public Health.



My child is younger than a year old. Do I have to wait to get them vaccinated?

In limited circumstances, the MMR vaccine can be offered to infants who are at least six months old. The CDC recommends a dose for infants between six and 11 months of age who will be traveling internationally.

When an active measles outbreak is occurring in a particular community, health care providers may also offer the vaccine to this younger group — but with just one isolated case in Austin so far, there is not yet a local outbreak.

“If that were to change, obviously the recommendations would then change as well,” said Dr. Sapna Singh, the chief medical officer for Texas Children’s Pediatrics.



Do I need a measles booster?

If you received the standard two-dose MMR series as a child, experts say your immunity should last for life without any need for a booster shot.

However, there is one group of adults that the CDC says may need to consider a booster: folks who received a vaccine between 1963 and 1967. That’s because some people received a less effective type of vaccine during this time period that might not have offered lasting immunity.

Adults born before 1957 are generally considered to have natural immunity from measles.



What if I’m not sure whether I was vaccinated?

The first step is to try to locate your vaccination records. Check to see what records your primary care provider has, and try to contact the clinic where you were vaccinated as a child if possible.

If you previously opted into the Texas Department of State Health Services’ immunization registry, you can request copies of your immunization records from the state.

Another option is to ask your doctor for something called a “titer test,” a blood test that measures the level of measles antibodies you have in your system. This test is also available at certain pharmacy clinics, including CVS MinuteClinic locations.

However, some doctors recommend skipping the titer test and opting for a dose of the vaccine if you’re unsure, as it's considered safe to have an additional dose even if you've been vaccinated previously.

Dr. Donald Murphey, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Dell Children’s Medical Center, said the general public shouldn't be worried about their antibody levels.

"In general, I think people out in the community don't need to check on measles antibodies unless they really are not sure [if they've been vaccinated]," he said.



Is there anyone who can’t receive the MMR vaccine?

Because MMR is a live virus vaccine, some people with suppressed immune systems can’t receive it. A doctor can confirm if you fall into this group.

Pregnant women and infants under six months of age also cannot receive the vaccine.



How safe is the MMR vaccine?

The MMR vaccine is considered very safe by public health experts. Side effects to the vaccine are typically mild, including sore arms and a mild rash. A theory that MMR may cause autism has been repeatedly debunked.

Experts say the risks posed by measles heavily outweigh any risk posed by the vaccine.

“The anxiety surrounding the vaccine or any doubt is coming from a place where the parent really wants to do what's best for their child,” Singh said. “One of the things that we have to do as pediatricians, as physicians, is get the message out that the MMR vaccine has been studied extensively. It is safe. It's highly effective at preventing measles infection.”